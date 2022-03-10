Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells $13,128.50 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 770 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $13,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 4th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $41,964.54.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $21,590.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,686 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.