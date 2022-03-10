Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells $13,128.50 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 770 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $13,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $41,964.54.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $21,590.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.95.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,686 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.