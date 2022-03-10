Insider Selling: Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17. Atreca, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $19.23.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atreca by 344.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 56,951 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Atreca by 27.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter valued at about $929,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 730.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 56.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

