Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $5,253,591.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12.
- On Friday, February 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $5,162,541.75.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $5,783,827.85.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $5,739,300.60.
- On Monday, December 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $7,564,394.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $7,632,494.50.
Shares of NYSE NET opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.55 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 8.51.
A number of analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.98.
Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.