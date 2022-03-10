Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $5,253,591.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12.

On Friday, February 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $5,162,541.75.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $5,783,827.85.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $5,739,300.60.

On Monday, December 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $7,564,394.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $7,632,494.50.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.55 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.98.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.