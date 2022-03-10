Insider Selling: Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Sells C$186,900.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bradly James Bolger sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$186,900.00.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$3.71 on Thursday. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$2.70 and a 12 month high of C$5.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$780.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73.

CMMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.91.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

