Insider Selling: Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) Insider Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Rating) insider Vanessa Colomar sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.88), for a total transaction of £5,250,000 ($6,878,930.82).

On Tuesday, March 8th, Vanessa Colomar sold 1,000,000 shares of Darktrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.88), for a total transaction of £5,250,000 ($6,878,930.82).

Darktrace stock opened at GBX 489.80 ($6.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Darktrace plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,003 ($13.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 404.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 548.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DARK. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 473 ($6.20) target price on shares of Darktrace in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

