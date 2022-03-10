Insider Selling: Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Director Sells 501,691 Shares of Stock

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -97.83 and a beta of 1.05. Enviva Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -471.23%.

EVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

