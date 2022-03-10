Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Sells 4,112 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $110,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Health Catalyst by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.