Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Chairman Sells 2,385 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) Chairman William F. Doyle sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $167,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.53. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in NovoCure by 20.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in NovoCure by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 1,961.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 119,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

