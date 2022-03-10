Insider Selling: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) SVP Sells 742 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) SVP Angela K. Ho sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $16,450.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OCFC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 208,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.89. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

