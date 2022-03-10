Insider Selling: Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider Sells 29,700 Shares of Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) insider David A. Wolfort sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $894,861.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.13. 129,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,617. The company has a market cap of $344.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 35.85% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

