Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $48.05 on Thursday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $734.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

