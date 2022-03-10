Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $48.05 on Thursday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $734.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.
OneWater Marine Company Profile (Get Rating)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
