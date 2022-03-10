Insider Selling: Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CFO Sells $28,994.06 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XNCR. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Xencor by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xencor (Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.