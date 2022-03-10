Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,047,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.54. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in XPEL by 199.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in XPEL during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in XPEL by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in XPEL during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

