Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $279.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.41. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $15.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 167,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 492.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 79,473 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 139.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 56,523 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

