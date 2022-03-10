Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Trimmed by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Intel by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 21,691 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Intel by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 32,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 44,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 899,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,871,548. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

