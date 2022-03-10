Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Announces Earnings Results

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of IDN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.87. 9,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,796. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $53.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellicheck has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

In other news, President Garrett Gafke purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 23,700 shares of company stock valued at $129,461 over the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1,534.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

