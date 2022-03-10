Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Lowered to C$18.50 at CIBC

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IIP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.41.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

IIP.UN stock opened at C$16.47 on Wednesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$14.04 and a twelve month high of C$18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.86.

In related news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total transaction of C$580,931.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,578 shares in the company, valued at C$4,451,832.42.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.