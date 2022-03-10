Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.27. 37,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 13,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.