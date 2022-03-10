Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BSMP stock remained flat at $$25.23 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $26.17.
