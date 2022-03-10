Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $106.59

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $106.59 and traded as low as $100.88. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $101.22, with a volume of 145,699 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

