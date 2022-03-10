Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Shares Gap Down to $26.70

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.70, but opened at $25.44. Invesco DB Base Metals Fund shares last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 6,342 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBB. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 23.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after buying an additional 94,496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 2,205.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 61,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 5,511.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 346,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the second quarter valued at $273,000.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

