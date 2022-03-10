Invesco Ltd. Acquires 9,793 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 7.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,887,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,405,000 after acquiring an additional 712,369 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,585,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 11.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,223,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 122,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after acquiring an additional 244,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

EQC stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.69 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.36.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

