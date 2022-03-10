Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 16,945 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SFL were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SFL by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 399,099 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SFL by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 843,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SFL by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 234,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SFL by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 113,478 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.63.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SFL shares. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DNB Markets cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

