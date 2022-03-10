Invesco Ltd. Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,447 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PMO. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,190,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

