Invesco Ltd. Has $3.60 Million Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYF. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,641,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 361,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 225,226 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,010 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 130,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 703,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,434 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

About The Shyft Group (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.