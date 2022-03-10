Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,364 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,349,650 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $25,656,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. Invesco’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

