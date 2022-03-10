Invesco Ltd. Purchases 10,465 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BOX were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 37.7% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,755,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after acquiring an additional 480,919 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 33.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 596,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 149,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BOX by 108.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after acquiring an additional 456,957 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 5.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,233,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,888,000 after acquiring an additional 58,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 375.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,790 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,926 shares of company stock worth $5,332,847. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -76.71 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

