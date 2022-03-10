Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS OMFL traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.08. 104,973 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.