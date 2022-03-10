Investec Upgrades NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) to Buy

Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

RBSPF stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.