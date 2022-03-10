Investors Buy Large Volume of Ameren Call Options (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,268% compared to the average daily volume of 126 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $86.74 on Thursday. Ameren has a 1 year low of $74.83 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,103. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 45,966.9% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,214,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 933.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,641,000 after buying an additional 1,376,417 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameren by 86.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,098,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after buying an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ameren by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,699,000 after buying an additional 662,273 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

