Investors Buy Large Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 16,157 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,446% compared to the average volume of 1,045 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $410,409,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,419,000 after buying an additional 75,301 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 697,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,477,000 after buying an additional 71,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.708 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 182.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC cut TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

