Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Investors Title has raised its dividend payment by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $197.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.34. The firm has a market cap of $372.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.81. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $158.60 and a 12-month high of $248.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Investors Title by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Investors Title by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Investors Title by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Investors Title during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Investors Title by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title (Get Rating)

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.