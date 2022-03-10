iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $59.61

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.61 and last traded at $59.61, with a volume of 4355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

