iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.36

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.36 and last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 1259445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,282,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,312,000 after acquiring an additional 634,215 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,182,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,063 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,192,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,874 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,860,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,781,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,370,000 after purchasing an additional 711,013 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

