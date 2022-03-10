iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.63

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.63 and traded as low as C$30.09. iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF shares last traded at C$30.09, with a volume of 74,363 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.24.
About iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB)
See Also
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.