iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Holdings Raised by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 181.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 923,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,147,000 after acquiring an additional 694,027 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,204,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,544,000 after acquiring an additional 67,096 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,134,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,620,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $156.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.60 and a 200-day moving average of $177.13. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

