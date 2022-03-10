iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 280,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,257,000 after purchasing an additional 40,920 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after buying an additional 28,654 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $95.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

