iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1,391.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,672,940. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

