iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Up 496.2% in February

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 496.2% from the February 13th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 181,200.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 996.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10,742.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ UAE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,451. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $18.58.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

