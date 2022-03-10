iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,219,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.50. 3,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.02. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.46 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

