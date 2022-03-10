iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $94.34 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $89.78 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

