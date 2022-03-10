iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $105.46

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $105.46 and last traded at $105.46, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.53.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

