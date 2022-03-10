iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) is Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,707 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 4.0% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.
IJS traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.48. 419,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,709. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.94. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $95.25 and a 52 week high of $111.85.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
