J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $231.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $209.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.39.

Shares of JBHT opened at $199.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.05. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $154.27 and a twelve month high of $208.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

