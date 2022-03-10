J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) will post sales of $309.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $319.00 million and the lowest is $299.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $256.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JJSF opened at $155.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.63. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 74.63%.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,993,000 after acquiring an additional 86,718 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $213,238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,637,000 after acquiring an additional 34,334 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,030,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 602,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

