Jack H. Stark Sells 50,000 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $58.47 on Thursday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.14.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Continental Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after acquiring an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 408,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Continental Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 169,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLR. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

