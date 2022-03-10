James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) CFO Sarah C. Doran Buys 4,800 Shares

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
JRVR opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $51.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90.
James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in James River Group by 5,456.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,474 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,914 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 747,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 523,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 801.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 473,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in James River Group by 480.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 556,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 460,467 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About James River Group
James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.
