James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) CFO Sarah C. Doran Buys 4,800 Shares

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

JRVR opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $51.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in James River Group by 5,456.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,474 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,914 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 747,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 523,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 801.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 473,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in James River Group by 480.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 556,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 460,467 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

