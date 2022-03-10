James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $831.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 4,800 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 78,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,128 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in James River Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,693,000 after buying an additional 151,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

