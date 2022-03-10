James S. Kahan Acquires 2,600 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) Director James S. Kahan bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.10 per share, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.56. 1,789,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,200. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.94.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
