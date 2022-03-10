Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 290,419 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 739.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,419 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LG Display by 25.8% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.73. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

